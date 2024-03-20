Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Lifted by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 1,780.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

