Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $902,656 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

