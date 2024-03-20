Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $204.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

