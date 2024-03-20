Somerset Trust Co Has $334,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

