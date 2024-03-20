Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after buying an additional 1,013,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $28,117,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

