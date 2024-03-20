Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 2,133 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 516.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,397 shares of company stock valued at $969,370 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.