Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 254.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $520.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $363.01 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

