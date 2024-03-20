Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.