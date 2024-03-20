Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $74,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,920,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

A number of analysts have commented on IRT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

