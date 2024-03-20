Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 0.8 %

MRNA opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

