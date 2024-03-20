Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,386 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $42.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

