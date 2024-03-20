Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 777.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 119,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,124,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $18,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,732,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

