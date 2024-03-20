Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes $79,000 Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TowneBank by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.
TowneBank Stock Up 0.6 %
TowneBank stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.88. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TowneBank’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
