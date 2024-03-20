Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.19% of Southwest Gas worth $51,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 656,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

