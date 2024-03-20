Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,186,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452,033 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.15% of Sovos Brands worth $49,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,956,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,638,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 306.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,893,000.

SOVO opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.02. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $295,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,957,028 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,443.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $295,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,957,028 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,443.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 5,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $133,092.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,801.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,418 shares of company stock worth $1,095,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures, distributes, and sells consumer food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. The company's principal products comprise pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, and noosa brands.

