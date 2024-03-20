Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 36,500 shares trading hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.