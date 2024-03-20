SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Raised by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $390.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.91 and a twelve month high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

