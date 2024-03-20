Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to $46.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.00% from the stock’s current price.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

