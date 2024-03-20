Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to $46.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.00% from the stock’s current price.
Spin Master Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.
About Spin Master
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.