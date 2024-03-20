Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$33.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.43 and a 12-month high of C$39.55.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

