Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Spotify Technology worth $46,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $124.57 and a 1 year high of $272.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.78 and its 200-day moving average is $194.64.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

