Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 417 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,992,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 872,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

