Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 714 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $45,381.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

