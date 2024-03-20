Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

