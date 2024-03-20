Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.55

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.55 and traded as low as $8.66. Steel Connect shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 2,338 shares.
Steel Connect Stock Down 4.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.
In related news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $58,729.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,406.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.
