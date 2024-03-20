Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director David S. Buzby Purchases 62,500 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 734,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stem Price Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.