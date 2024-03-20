StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of StepStone Group worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,894,204.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,628.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock worth $3,233,084. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of ($14.61) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

