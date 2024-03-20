StockNews.com Downgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.58.

Shares of ADP opened at $244.13 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.09.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

