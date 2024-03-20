StockNews.com Downgrades BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) to Sell

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $472,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

