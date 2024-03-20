StockNews.com Downgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Hold

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

FIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $310.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.99. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $329.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

