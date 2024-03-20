StockNews.com Downgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Embraer Trading Up 6.8 %

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Embraer stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

