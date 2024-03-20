StockNews.com Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Hold

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

JOYY Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of YY stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 168.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 62.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

