StockNews.com Downgrades Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Sell

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 million, a P/E ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.86. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

