StockNews.com Downgrades Noah (NYSE:NOAH) to Buy

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Noah Trading Down 0.9 %

NOAH stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Noah has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $657.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Institutional Trading of Noah

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Noah by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

