StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.60.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.
In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
