StockNews.com Upgrades ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) to “Hold”

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $925.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

