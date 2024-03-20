StockNews.com Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

