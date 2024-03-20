StockNews.com Upgrades Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Hold

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Groupon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Groupon

Groupon Stock Up 7.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $15.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $490.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Groupon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.