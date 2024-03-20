StockNews.com Upgrades Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to “Buy”

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $125.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.75. Jabil has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

