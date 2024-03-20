StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to Strong-Buy

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UVE

Universal Insurance Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $19.75 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.