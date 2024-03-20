StockNews.com Upgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to “Hold”

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $284.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

About Zumiez

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,608 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 19.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

