StockNews.com Upgrades Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to “Hold”

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Zumiez Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $284.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
