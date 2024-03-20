Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye Sells 11,150 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

STOK opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

