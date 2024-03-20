Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) CFO Stephen J. Tulipano Sells 4,116 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

