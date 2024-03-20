Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $214,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $722.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

