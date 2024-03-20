Strategic Investment Advisors MI Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $180.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $180.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.51 and a 200 day moving average of $166.42.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

