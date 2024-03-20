Strategic Investment Advisors MI Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $176,219,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.05.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.