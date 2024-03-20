Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

