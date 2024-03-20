Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 299 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

