Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 500 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

