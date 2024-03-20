Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 6,853 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in RTX were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of RTX by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 90,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

