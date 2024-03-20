Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

TMUS opened at $160.74 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 683,320,200 shares in the company, valued at $110,055,551,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 683,320,200 shares in the company, valued at $110,055,551,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,170,333 shares of company stock worth $842,695,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

